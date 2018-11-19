Pit bull fatally attacks 5-day-old girl in Florida

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a pit bull climbed into a crib and fatally attacked a 5-day-old girl.

Investigators with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the girl’s death as an accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports the attack took place early last week.

Arriving deputies found a family member performing CPR on the infant, who was still somewhat responsive. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A relative told deputies that the dog had jumped on a bed which was next to the bassinet and started attacking the baby girl.

Animal control officers took the pit bull to an animal shelter where the dog was euthanized.

___

Information from: Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, Fla.), http://www.chronicle-online.com

The Associated Press