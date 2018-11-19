Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nzeakor 's 24 pts sends Lamar rolling past Arlington Baptist
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 10:54 pm EST
BEAUMONT, Texas — Josh Nzeakor scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Lamar beat Arlington Baptist 105-40 on Monday night.
Jordan Hunter scored 12 points and Michael Kolawole and Nick Garth each scored 10 for Lamar (3-2). The Cardinals used their size advantage for a 56-27 rebounding advantage with 21 coming on the offensive end. Hunter made a pair of free throws and Lamar led 27-8 with 8:42 remaining before halftime.
The Cardinals shot 38 of 75 (51 per cent) from the field including 9 of 25 3-pointers. Lamar scored 38 points off 25 Arlington Baptists turnovers.
Jalin Holden led the Patriots with seven points. Arlington Baptist finished 15-of-52 shooting (29).
Lamar beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 126-75 in their first-ever matchup against the Patriots on Dec. 21, 2016. The Cardinals improved their non-conference home record to 25-1 under head coach Tic Price.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}