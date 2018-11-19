Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NBA fines Miami's Josh Richardson $25,000 for shoe toss
by Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 5:03 pm EST
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson, left, Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee, center, and Heat center Hassan Whiteside are unable to come up with a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
MIAMI — The NBA has fined Miami guard Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing one of his sneakers into the stands.
Richardson tossed the shoe midway through the fourth quarter of Miami’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. He was ejected after that outburst and talked to the NBA office by phone Monday to give his side of the story before the league handed down the discipline.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says throwing the shoe into the crowd was “unacceptable.” Richardson says he’s considering it a costly learning experience.
Richardson is Miami’s leading scorer this season, averaging 20.1 points through the season’s first 16 games.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
