Lawsuit filed against operators of limo in fatal NY crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 12:12 pm EST
ALBANY, N.Y. — The parents of one of the 20 people killed in an upstate New York limousine crash are suing the operators of the vehicle.
Twenty-nine-year-old Amanda Rivenburg was among 18 people in the limousine that crashed in rural Schoharie, New York on Oct. 6. Two pedestrians also were killed.
Her parents filed a lawsuit Monday in state court seeking unspecified damages from the limousine service operators.
The lawsuit names Prestige Limousine owner Shahed Hussain and his son Nauman Hussain, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
State police have said Shahed Hussain is in Pakistan.
Rivenburg lived in the Albany area and worked for a non-profit that helps people who have disabilities.
The Associated Press
