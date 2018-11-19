Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Kremlin critic Browder faces new charges in Russia
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 5:02 am EST
MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors have announced a new criminal case against Kremlin critic Bill Browder and say he might be behind the death of his former employee in a Russian prison.
Lawyer Sergei Magnitsky died in 2009 following a year in pre-trial detention after alleging he had uncovered a $230 million tax fraud by Russian officials. Browder, who owned a major investment fund in Russia, then mounted a campaign to bring Magnitsky’s killers to justice. He pushed through legislation in the United States imposing travel and financial sanctions on top Russian officials including prosecutors.
Russian prosecutors on Monday announced new charges against Browder, accusing him of forming a criminal group to embezzle funds in Russia. They also said they suspect Magnitsky’s death in prison was a poisoning and said they have a “theory” Browder was behind the poisoning.
The Associated Press
