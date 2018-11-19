Judge: Ejecting teacher from school board meeting broke law

A judge says a school board violated Louisiana’s open-meetings law by ejecting a teacher who spoke out against giving the superintendent a $30,000 raise.

Judge David Smith also threw out the raise given Jan. 8 to Superintendent Jerome Puyau (PEE-oh), who returned to work this month despite a 6-2 school board vote putting him on paid leave.

Smith ordered the board to follow the law and board policy about public comments, and to pay litigation costs.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the school board. In a news release Monday, he called the ruling a victory for teachers and the public.

Teacher Deyshia Hargrave couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Her removal and rough, video-recorded arrest sparked outrage around the U.S.

Janet McConnaughey, The Associated Press