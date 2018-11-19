Loading articles...

Ivanauskas' double-double leads Colgate past Binghamton

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Colgate beat Binghamton 76-68 Monday night to close out the Central New York Hoops Classic.

Owners of a four-game win streak, Colgate is 4-1 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. It’s the Raiders’ first win against Binghamton since the 2014-15 season.

Ivanauskas entered the contest averaging 19.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and now has four double-doubles this season. Jordan Burns added 15 points, Will Rayman, 13 and Jack Ferguson 11. The Raiders shot 28 of 59 (47 per cent) but missed 13 of 21 free-throw attempts.

Tied at 38-all in the second half, Burns made a layup, a 3-point play and Malcom Regisford added a layup and Colgate led the rest of the way. Tucker Richardson’s 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining made it 70-58.

Sam Sessoms led Binghamton (1-4) with 19 points, Caleb Stewart scored 12, Chancellor Barnard, 11 and Richard Caldwell, Jr., 10.

The Associated Press

