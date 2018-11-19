Loading articles...

In smouldering wildfire ruins, life goes on for a hardy few

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018 photo, Cathy Fallon reacts as she stands near the charred remains of her home in Paradise, Calif. "I'll be darned if I'm gonna let those horses burn in the fire" said Fallon, who stayed on her property to protect her 14 horses, "It has to be true love." (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PARADISE, Calif. — A small group of residents who survived the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in a century are defying evacuation orders and living in the burn zone.

Brad Weldon, who saved his Paradise home from the fire, says there was nowhere he could take his 89-year-old blind mother and he wants to protect his home from looters.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says he doesn’t know how many people remain in the evacuation zones. He says deputies won’t arrest residents in their homes who aren’t causing trouble.

Residents staying behind face a steep challenge ahead in the smouldering area: There’s no power, no public water supply and nowhere nearby to get supplies.

Residents who leave to get groceries, drinking water or fuel for generators, aren’t allowed to return.

John Locher And Brian Melley, The Associated Press



