How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Big technology and internet companies tumbled again Monday, leading to broad losses across the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly fell 500 points.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 45.54 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 2,690.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 395.78 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 25,017.44.

The Nasdaq composite plunged 219.40 points, or 3 per cent, to 7,028.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 30.99 points, or 2 per cent, to 1,496.54.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 17.12 points, or 0.6 per cent.

The Dow is up 298.22 points, or 1.2 per cent.

The Nasdaq is up 125.09 points, or 1.8 per cent.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.97 points, or 2.5 per cent.

The Associated Press