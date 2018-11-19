Gascoigne charged with sexually assaulting a woman on train

LONDON — Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train.

The 51-year-old Gascoigne, who has struggled with alcohol and mental-health problems, was arrested at Durham station on Aug. 20.

British Transport Police say Gascoigne “was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching.”

Gascoigne is to appear at a nearby court on Dec. 11.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press