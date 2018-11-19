Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Gant, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Colorado State 91-73
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 7:15 pm EST
ESTERO, Fla. — JaKeenan Gant hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Malik Marquetti scored 16, including four 3s, to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Colorado State 91-73 on Monday night in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Justin Miller added 13 points and nine rebounds for ULL (2-2), which will play in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Gant hit two 3s to make it 6-0 less than two minutes in and the Ragin’ Cajuns never trailed. Miller made a layup to spark a 19-4 run that made it 25-9 when he hit two free throws midway through the first half. Colorado State (3-1) answered with a 10-0 run that cut its deficit to six but got no closer as ULL scored nine of the next 10 points and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Freshman Adam Thistlewood led the Rams with a season-high 17 points. Lorenzo Jenkins also scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds — both career highs.
The Associated Press
