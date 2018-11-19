Loading articles...

Freshman Davis scores 42, Detroit Mercy, tops Loyola 91-63

DETROIT — Antoine Davis scored 42 points, knocking down 10 3-pointers, made five assists and Detroit Mercy burst away from Loyola (Md.) after halftime for a 91-63 victory Monday night.

Davis’ big night tied the school record for 3s in a game, his 3-pointers and 42 points are both freshman records for Detroit Mercy. His 42 is most by a Titan since 2003.

The Titans (1-3) trailed 37-36 at the break, but Davis made three 3s and a jumper for a 50-44 lead.

Detroit Mercy ended the game going 17-for-28 from distance, an astonishing 61 per cent. All the more astonishing, they started out 6-for-16 in the first half but made 92 per cent from behind the arc (11-for-12) after halftime.

Demen King added 17 points and four 3-pointers, Josh McFolley 12 with a pair from deep, and Tra’Quan Knight 10 points.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds (1-4) with a career-high 23 points, Brent Holcombe added 12 with 11 rebounds — his second straight double-double — and Chuck Champion added 10 points.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.