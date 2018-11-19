'It's done': Ford says gender identity debate will not go forward

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not be moving forward with a proposed policy on gender identity introduced at a weekend convention of his Progressive Conservative party.

A resolution at the convention from parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen declares gender identity a “Liberal ideology” and asks that references to it be removed from Ontario’s sex-education curriculum.

Over the weekend, delegates at the convention voted in favour of having the resolution debated at next year’s party gathering.

Ford says the resolution came from the convention floor and he won’t allow it to move any further.

“It’s non-binding … I’m not moving forward with that, so it’s done,” he said as he addressed media following a meeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault at Queen’s Park. When asked if he would allow the debate, Ford reiterated that he was “killing it, it’s done.”

However, while the Premier is against the move, it is unclear if it is within his purview to prevent the debate.

In a statement to CityNews, a PC party spokesperson said the Premier “will explore every option as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party to prevent this resolution from moving forward”

Earlier today, Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the motion was non-binding and not government policy.

Critics have called the resolution dangerous and have called on Premier Doug Ford to denounce it.