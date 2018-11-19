England set to be missing key player for Women's World Cup

LONDON — England could be without one of its key players for the Women’s World Cup next year after playmaker Jordan Nobbs ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Nobbs was injured while playing for Arsenal against Everton in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

She has played 56 times for England and was the country’s player of the year in 2016.

The World Cup starts on June 7 and will be staged in France.

