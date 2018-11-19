Loading articles...

Delaware State cruises past St. Elizabeth 80-47

DOVER, Del. — Jonathan Mitchell scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds and Delaware State beat Division III St. Elizabeth 80-47 on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Fahim Jenneto scored 15 points with four 3-pointers, Saleik Edwards had 13 with three 3-pointers, and Ameer Bennett grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hornets (1-4), who held St. Elizabeth to 31 per cent shooting and made 13 of 32 3-pointers.

Mitchell’s 3 put the Hornets up for good, 19-18, they led by 12 on Jenneto’s back-to-back 3s and were up 36-22 at halftime.

Mitchell hit three 3s and scored 13 straight points for a 46-22 lead with 17:13 to play, Kevin Larkin made a breakaway jam for a 30-point lead, and the Hornets cruised.

Lance Rhoden scored 10 points off the bench for the Eagles.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.