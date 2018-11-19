Loading articles...

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, photo, relatives of 13-year-old Thai kickboxer Anucha Tasako cry during his funeral services at a Buddhist temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. Anucha died of a brain hemorrhage two days after he was knocked out in a bout on Nov. 10 that was his 174th match in the career he started at age 8. Thai lawmakers recently suggested barring children younger than 12 from competitive boxing, but boxing enthusiasts strongly oppose the change. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with fists, elbows and feet as a boisterous crowd shouts wagers at each other is considered good, clean sport in Thailand.

However, the death earlier this month of a 13-year-old Muay Thai contender may spark changes to protect other youngsters in Thai kickboxing.

Anucha Tasako died of a brain hemorrhage two days after being knocked out in a Nov. 10 bout, his 174th match in a career started at age 8.

His death was a fluke, said some of the sport’s boosters. They said the referee didn’t stop the fight soon enough and no doctor was available.

But even those boys who can carry on fighting are almost guaranteed long-term health damage, according to a new report by a Thai doctor.

