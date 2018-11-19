AP cameraman shot during Gaza protest

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Witnesses and medical officials say an Associated Press cameraman has been shot and wounded while covering a demonstration in the Gaza Strip.

Rashed Rashid, 47, was hit in the leg Monday during a weekly protest next to the Israeli border. Doctors said he suffered multiple bone fractures above the ankle and would need surgery.

Witnesses said he was about 600 metres (1,969 feet) from the fence, far from the protesters. He was operating a live camera on an elevated area overlooking the protest and wearing a blue helmet and brown protective vest with the word “PRESS” written in white.

Co-workers said the fire appeared to come from the Israeli side of the border. The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident.

Rashid has worked for the AP since 2002.

Associated Press, The Associated Press