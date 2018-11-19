Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Albany uses 16-0 run in second half, beats Oneonta St. 79-62
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2018 11:01 pm EST
ALBANY, N.Y. — Ahmad Clark scored 20 points to lead Albany to a 79-62 victory over Division III Oneonta State on Monday night.
Clark was 8 of 11 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Cameron Healy added 12 points, Sasha French had 11 and Rayshawn Miller added 10 for Albany (2-2). Brent Hank grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in five points.
Andres Rivera scored 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting to lead Oneonta State. Kevin Mackin made four 3-pointers and added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
Ian Schultz made a layup to pull Oneonta State to 36-32 with 17:20 remaining. Albany answered with a 16-0 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Clark hit two 3s and scored eight points, and Healy added five points during the stretch.
