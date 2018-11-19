Loading articles...

Albany uses 16-0 run in second half, beats Oneonta St. 79-62

ALBANY, N.Y. — Ahmad Clark scored 20 points to lead Albany to a 79-62 victory over Division III Oneonta State on Monday night.

Clark was 8 of 11 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Cameron Healy added 12 points, Sasha French had 11 and Rayshawn Miller added 10 for Albany (2-2). Brent Hank grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in five points.

Andres Rivera scored 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting to lead Oneonta State. Kevin Mackin made four 3-pointers and added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Ian Schultz made a layup to pull Oneonta State to 36-32 with 17:20 remaining. Albany answered with a 16-0 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Clark hit two 3s and scored eight points, and Healy added five points during the stretch.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.