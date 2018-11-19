1 dead, 1 injured in suspected drunk driving crash in Ajax

One driver is dead and another driver is in hospital after a suspected drunk driving crash in Ajax.

The crash happened on Salem Road near the Highway 401 underpass. Durham regional police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

The male driver in one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital but the extent of her injuries is not yet known. She has been taken into custody.

Police have not said which driver they suspect may have been drinking.

The Highway 401 eastbound exit and entrance ramps are shut down for the police investigation.