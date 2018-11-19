Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
1 dead, 1 injured in suspected drunk driving crash in Ajax
by News staff
Posted Nov 19, 2018 5:41 am EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2018 at 6:14 am EST
A driver was killed in a crash on Salem Road near the Highway 401 underpass in Ajax on Nov. 19, 2018. CITYNEWS
One driver is dead and another driver is in hospital after a suspected drunk driving crash in Ajax.
The crash happened on Salem Road near the Highway 401 underpass. Durham regional police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.
The male driver in one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital where he later died.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital but the extent of her injuries is not yet known. She has been taken into custody.
Police have not said which driver they suspect may have been drinking.
The Highway 401 eastbound exit and entrance ramps are shut down for the police investigation.
