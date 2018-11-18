Yeboah's double-double helps Stony Brook beat Norfolk St.

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Akwasi Yeboah had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jaron Cornish scored 15 points to help Stony Brook beat Norfolk State 72-65 on Saturday night in a consolation game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament’s Springfield bracket.
Elijah Olaniyi had 14 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Garcia scored 11 for Stony Brook (3-1).
Yeboah grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled as he made the putback and converted the 3-point play that made it 63-all with three minutes to go. Jaron Cornish hit a 3-pointer 50 seconds later and then fed Olaniyi for a dunk that gave the Seawolves a five-point lead with 1:39 left. Jordan Butler made 1 of 2 free throws 22 seconds later but Norfolk State (2-4) missed its last four field-goal attempts and Olaniyi hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the last 30 seconds to seal it.
Nic Thomas hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Spartans. Steven Whitley added 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a career-high tying four steals.