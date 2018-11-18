Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
US-led coalition denies reports it killed dozens in Syria
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2018 6:04 am EST
BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition is denying reports that airstrikes it carried out in a part of eastern Syria held by the Islamic State group killed dozens of civilians.
Syrian state media, a war monitor and an IS-linked news agency reported Saturday that coalition airstrikes killed 40 people, mostly women and children.
The coalition said in a statement late Saturday that it conducted 19 strikes in the area starting late Friday in support of ground operations against IS. It says all the targets it struck were “legitimate” and that no civilians were present.
It says another 10 strikes in the area were not carried out by the coalition.
Syria and Russia regularly launch airstrikes against suspected militants, and Iraq has carried out cross-border strikes targeting IS.
The Associated Press
