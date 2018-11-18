Loading articles...

UMass Lowell beats Sacred Heart 94-90 behind Jones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ryan Jones scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and six assists, Alex Rivera added 20 points with four 3s and UMass Lowell held off Sacred Heart 94-90 on Sunday.

Christian Lutete had 19 points with 11 rebounds and Obadiah Noel added 14 points for UMass Lowell (3-3), which shot 52 per cent.

Kinnon LaRose’s 3 tied it at 62 and the Pioneers led 70-68 on Jare’l Spellman’s layup with 9:11 left to play. Josh Gantz’s 3 tied it at 76 and the River Hawks led 89-84 on Lutete’s layup with 2:47 to go. Sacred Heart closed to 91-88 on Cameron Parker’s layup with 1:22 left but missed two 3s and a layup before Sean Hoehn’s layup with one second left.

Lutete iced it with a free throw.

Hoehn scored 22 points with seven assists and LaRose had 20 points with seven rebounds for the Pioneers (2-3). E.J. Anosike added 17 points with eight rebounds.

The Associated Press

