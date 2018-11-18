Two people seriously injured as car slams into church in Yorkville

Two people have been seriously injured in a two car crash in the Yorkville area Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Bloor Street and Avenue Road just after 7:20 a.m.

Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection. One of the cars slammed into the corner of the Church of the Redeemer, resulting in damage to the building.

Paramedics say two people were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious while a third person was treated at the scene.

No word yet on what may have led up to the crash.

The intersection is where the Santa Claus parade is scheduled to make a right turn down Avenue Road. Police say the crash will not affect the parade which is scheduled to get underway at Bloor and Christie streets starting at 12:30 p.m.