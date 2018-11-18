Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A man holds a poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as "assassin" and Khashoggi as "martyr" in Turkish and Arabic during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi who was killed last month in the Saudi Arabia consulate, in Istanbul, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday called for an international investigation into the killing of the Saudi dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
WASHINGTON — The death of a Saudi journalist is the subject of an upcoming government report — and is presenting President Donald Trump with a diplomatic dilemma.
Trump faces the challenge of admonishing the Saudi government in the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi while maintaining strong ties with a Middle East ally.
Trump told reporters Saturday that his administration will get “a very full report,” including who was responsible for Khashoggi’s death, on Monday or Tuesday.
A U.S. official says U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. Others familiar with the case say questions remain about what role he played.
Saudi officials deny the crown prince was involved.