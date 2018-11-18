Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Saturday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4

Montreal 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Calgary 4, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, St. Louis 0

NBA

L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119

Indiana 97, Atlanta 89

New Orleans 125, Denver 115

Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117

Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT

Utah 98, Boston 86

Houston 132, Sacramento 112

Toronto 122, Chicago 83

Dallas 112, Golden State 109

Oklahoma City 110, Phoenix 100

AHL

Binghamton 2, Toronto 1

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Hartford 6, Utica 3

Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1

Syracuse 6, Laval 4

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

AHL

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m.

NFL

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

 

The Canadian Press

