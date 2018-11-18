Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4

Montreal 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Calgary 4, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, St. Louis 0

NBA

L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119

Indiana 97, Atlanta 89

New Orleans 125, Denver 115

Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117

Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT

Utah 98, Boston 86

Houston 132, Sacramento 112

Toronto 122, Chicago 83

Dallas 112, Golden State 109

Oklahoma City 110, Phoenix 100

AHL

Binghamton 2, Toronto 1

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Hartford 6, Utica 3

Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1

Syracuse 6, Laval 4

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT

Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2

