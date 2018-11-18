Saturday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4
Montreal 3, Vancouver 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3
Calgary 4, Edmonton 2
San Jose 4, St. Louis 0
—
NBA
L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119
Indiana 97, Atlanta 89
New Orleans 125, Denver 115
Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117
Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT
Utah 98, Boston 86
Houston 132, Sacramento 112
Toronto 122, Chicago 83
Dallas 112, Golden State 109
Oklahoma City 110, Phoenix 100
—
AHL
Binghamton 2, Toronto 1
Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1
Cleveland 5, Hershey 2
Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Hartford 6, Utica 3
Milwaukee 2, Ontario 1
Syracuse 6, Laval 4
Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT
Providence 3, Rochester 2, OT
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Iowa 4, Chicago 3, OT
San Antonio 2, Rockford 1
Bakersfield 5, Colorado 2
—
The Canadian Press