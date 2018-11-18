Police investigate suspicious death of man in Moss Park neighbourhood

Police say a man who was found unresponsive in the street in the Moss Park area of the city Sunday morning has died.

Police were called to the area of Jarvis and Shuter streets around 8:30 a.m. after reports a man was lying on the roadway in obvious distress.

Paramedics say the man was without vital signs when they arrived and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the coroner has been notified and they are treating the incident as suspicious.