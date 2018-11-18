Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ousted Sri Lanka PM's party asks Facebook to protect users
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2018 3:18 am EST
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The ousted Sri Lankan prime minister’s party is urging Facebook to safeguard the identity of the party’s supporters on the social media platform, fearing information sharing with what it calls the country’s illegal government can lead to a crackdown against the users.
In a letter to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, the United National Party said such information could be used against the users “in ways which are legally prohibited.”
Party spokesman Piyasena Dissanayaka said Facebook also blocked its official page ahead of a public rally on Thursday but restored it on Saturday.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked last month by President Maithripala Sirisena.
Sirisena replaced Wickremesinghe with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has had two no-confidence motions against him.
The Associated Press
