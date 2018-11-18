Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9.3 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $9.3 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder somewhere on the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 21 will be approximately $12 million

The Canadian Press

