McCowan scores 23 as No. 6 Mississippi St routs Coppin St

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Teaira McCowan scored 23 points to lead seven Mississippi State players in double figures as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs routed Coppin State 110-38 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs didn’t allow a field goal until 8:08 in the second quarter as they jumped out to a 41-6 lead after the first quarter and led 64-16 at the half. The 41 points scored in the opening frame were second most in school history just shy of last week’s 42 scored against Lamar in the third quarter.

McCowan played just 19 minutes in the game but still managed to dominate. She was 10 of 12 from the field with six rebounds and five blocked shots. Andra Espnioza-Hunter and Jessika Carter scored 16 each as Carter led the team with eight rebounds.

Chance Graham was high scorer for the Eagles (0-4) with 16 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

MSU (4-0) shot 63 per cent in the game and allowed the Eagles to make just 20 per cent of their shots. The Bulldogs also forced 31 turnovers with 50 points off of those turns and had a 68-10 advantage in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Coppin State: There weren’t many positives for the Eagles as they took another blowout on the chin.

Mississippi State: Likewise, the competition for the Bulldogs didn’t lend to any conclusions being made early in the season. They did come out and handle their business swiftly and with force as a top 10 team should.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Furman on Wednesday.

Coppin State travels to Marshall on December 1.

Robbie Faulk, The Associated Press