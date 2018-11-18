Loading articles...

Mason Marchment scores twice, including winner, as Marlies beat Devils in OT

TORONTO — Mason Marchment opened the scoring, then added his second at 3:40 of overtime as the Toronto Marlies edged the Binghamton Devils 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Calle Rosen had a goal and an assist for the Marlies (6-7-3), who were hosting the game at Scotiabank Arena.

Nathan Bastian and John Quenneville found the back of the net for the Devils (8-7-3).

Eamon McAdam made 27 saves to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak. Eddie Lack stopped 26-of-29 shots for Binghamton.

The Marlies went 1 for 8 on the power play while the Devils scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

 

The Canadian Press

