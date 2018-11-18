Man killed in shooting at Scarborough building

A man believed to be in his 30s has been killed after multiple gunshots were heard in Scarborough.

Police were called to the scene at Lawrence Avenue and Kingston Road just after 1:30 p.m.

Several shell casings were found in a building where they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no word yet on any suspects and homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

If this shooting death is confirmed a homicide, it would be Toronto’s 90th murder, making 2018 the deadliest year on record.