Loading articles...

Lamar holds off Prairie View A&M 74-67

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jordan Hunter scored 19, T.J. Atwood added 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Lamar held off Prairie View A&M 74-67 on Saturday.

Atwood hit a pair of free throws with 1:41 left and added a jumper at 1:12 to make it 67-62 for the Cardinals (2-2). Taishaun Johnson’s 3-pointer with 1:04 left cut the deficit to two for the Panthers (1-3), but Lamar made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Lamar led for the final 23 minutes, taking the lead for good at 28-26 on Hunter’s layup late in the first half. That sparked a 7-1 run and the Cardinals led 33-27 at halftime.

Edwin Jeudy had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Nick Garth added 10 points for Lamar.

Devonte Patterson led Prairie View A&M with 20 points. Gary Blackston added 14 points and Gerard Andrus scored 12.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.