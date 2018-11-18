Interpol meets to select new president after China's arrest

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Jurgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol, talks at a press conference during the opening day of 87th International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Interpol member-states are gathering in Dubai to select a new president after the agency’s former leader was detained in China.
Meng Hongwei— who was China’s vice minister of public security while also leading Interpol — went missing while on a trip to China in September. It later emerged that the long-time Communist Party insider with decades of experience in China’s security apparatus was detained as part of a wider anti-corruption sweep.
Interpol’s annual general assembly began on Sunday and runs until Wednesday, when member-states will vote on a new president for the coming year.
Interpol member-states will also be deciding whether to accept Kosovo as a full member, which would allow officials there to file red notices of arrest for Serbian officials that Kosovo considers war criminals.