Horrifying crash leaves 17-year-old racer with broken back
by News Staff
Posted Nov 18, 2018 8:58 am EST
German Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch suffers serious back injuries in horrifying crash. YOUTUBE
A 17-year-old German Formula 3 driver escaped near death following a horrifying crash during an event at the Macau Grand Prix race on Sunday.
Dramatic footage on social media shows Sophia Floersch losing control and colliding with another car, which then violently catapults her over the track barriers and into an area occupied by race marshals and photographers.
VIDEO
Floersch was conscious and taken to hospital where she is being treated for a spinal fracture, according to race organizers. She managed to tweet out her thanks and support, saying she is “fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning.”
Miraculously, a track marshal and two photographers were the only other injuries sustained in the high-flying crash.
VIDEO
Racing vehicles at extreme speeds is dangerous. This is why.