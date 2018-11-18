Horrifying crash leaves 17-year-old racer with broken back

A 17-year-old German Formula 3 driver escaped near death following a horrifying crash during an event at the Macau Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Dramatic footage on social media shows Sophia Floersch losing control and colliding with another car, which then violently catapults her over the track barriers and into an area occupied by race marshals and photographers.

Floersch was conscious and taken to hospital where she is being treated for a spinal fracture, according to race organizers. She managed to tweet out her thanks and support, saying she is “fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning.”

Miraculously, a track marshal and two photographers were the only other injuries sustained in the high-flying crash.