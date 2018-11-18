High-end house prices in B.C. seeing a drop, housing minister says

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government says it’s already seeing positive results from the policies it put in place to address the housing crisis, but one expert says there’s still a long way to go.

Provincial Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the government is already seeing some high-end prices drop.

Andy Yan, the director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University, confirms this, but says the numbers haven’t translated to mid- and lower-income housing.

He says it will take a combination of supply and demand policies to really put a dent in the province’s housing crisis.

Meantime, B.C. Premier John Horgan says the crisis didn’t happen overnight and it won’t resolve overnight.

Addressing attendees at a housing conference in Vancouver on Saturday, Horgan said the government will work with partners including Indigenous communities, transgender and social justice advocates and women’s groups to resolve the crisis.

The Canadian Press