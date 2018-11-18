Loading articles...

Feehan scores 20 as Evansville tops Texas Southern 85-63

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Shea Feehan made five 3-pointers and scored 20 and Noah Frederking added 16 points to propel Evansville to an 85-63 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday.

John Hall grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds to go with nine points for the Purple Aces (2-2). Feehan sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor to help Evansville shoot 47 per cent (39 of 64).

The Tigers (1-4) jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Jeremy Combs’ layup and a 3-pointer by Jalyn Patterson, but Feehan began and ended a 13-0 run with 3-pointers and Evansville never trailed again.

Patterson paced Texas Southern with 26 points and seven rebounds. The senior guard made 4 of 10 from 3-point range, while the rest of the Tigers hit just 1 of 12 from distance. Texas Southern has one game left — against the 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Nov. 26 — in a tough six-game road trip to open the season. The Tigers upset Baylor in the season opener, but have lost to No. 3 Gonzaga, Iowa State, San Diego State and Evansville since the upset.

The Purple Aces played a team from Texas for the first time since taking on TCU in 2011.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.