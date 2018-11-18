England win second Test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs

KANDY, Sri Lanka — England won the second test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs on the final day at the Pallekele International Stadium to clinch the three match series with a game to spare.

Sri Lanka, resuming on Sunday from its overnight score of 226-7, required 75 runs to win the game but was bowled out for 243 runs with Moeen Ali (4- 72) taking two wickets in his third over of the day, before Jack Leach (5-83) had Malinda Pushpakumara caught and bowled to seal the victory.

England won the first test at Galle by 211 runs.

