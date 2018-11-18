Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
England win second Test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2018 12:10 am EST
England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera, right, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
KANDY, Sri Lanka — England won the second test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs on the final day at the Pallekele International Stadium to clinch the three match series with a game to spare.
Sri Lanka, resuming on Sunday from its overnight score of 226-7, required 75 runs to win the game but was bowled out for 243 runs with Moeen Ali (4- 72) taking two wickets in his third over of the day, before Jack Leach (5-83) had Malinda Pushpakumara caught and bowled to seal the victory.
England won the first test at Galle by 211 runs.
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
