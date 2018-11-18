Loading articles...

England win second Test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs

England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera, right, during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

KANDY, Sri Lanka — England won the second test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs on the final day at the Pallekele International Stadium to clinch the three match series with a game to spare.

Sri Lanka, resuming on Sunday from its overnight score of 226-7, required 75 runs to win the game but was bowled out for 243 runs with Moeen Ali (4- 72) taking two wickets in his third over of the day, before Jack Leach (5-83) had Malinda Pushpakumara caught and bowled to seal the victory.

England won the first test at Galle by 211 runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.