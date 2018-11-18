Loading articles...

Durham's 3 helps CSUB beat Weber St. for Junkanoo Jam title

BIMINI, Bahamas — Greg Lee scored 17 points and Damiyne Durham hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to help CSU Bakersfield beat Weber State 68-67 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam.

Israel Barnes made a layup with 4:53 to play that gave Weber State 65-61 lead. Justin Edler-Davis answered with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later before Cody John hit a jumper that made it 67-64 but the Wildcats went 0 for 3 from the field and 0 for 2 from the free-throw line from there. James Suber made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:12 remaining and it was scoreless until Durham came around a screen by Lee, who handed it to Durham, and pulled up for the winner.

Jerrick Harding missed a potential winning jumper on the other end.

Harding led Weber State (3-2) with 22 points and Zach Braxton added 18 with nine rebounds.

The Roadrunners (3-2), who led by as many as 13 points in the first half, trailed 55-43 with nearly 12 minutes to play.

