CP NewsAlert: Ottawa Redblacks win CFL East Division final 46-27

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks are returning to the Grey Cup.

Trevor Harris threw a CFL playoff-record six touchdown passes to lead Ottawa to an emphatic 46-27 East Division final win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Canadian Press

