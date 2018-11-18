Cordeiro's 3 TD passes help Hawaii rally, beat UNLV 35-28

HONOLULU — Freshman Chevan Cordeiro came on in the fourth quarter and threw three touchdown passes to help Hawaii beat UNLV 35-28 on Saturday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

Cordeiro replaced starter Cole McDonald and, on the first play, threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Ward and then hit John Ursua for the 2-point conversion to trim Hawaii’s deficit to 28-21 with 11:42 to play. On UNLV’s ensuing drive, Lexington Thomas was dropped for a 2-yard loss by Penei Pavihi on fourth-and-2 and the Rainbow Warriors possession near midfield. Cordeiro ran for a 17-yard gain on third-and-9 and then, two plays later on third-and-5, connected with Ward for a 20-yard TD to tie it with 4:23 left. Pavihi sacked Armani Rogers for a 3-yard loss on third-and-8 before Cordeiro hit Ursua in stride on the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown less than three minutes later.

Thomas finished with 28 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West).

Cordeiro was 4-of-5 passing for 153 yards. Hawaii (7-5, 4-3), which became bowl eligible with the win, had 190 of its 411 total yards in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press