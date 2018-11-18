4 injured after car crashes into hydro pole in Brampton

Four people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Brampton on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision around 8 p.m. in the Corona Gate and McLaughlin Road South area.

A car crashed into a hydro pole and the light standard with live wires collapsed on top of the vehicle.

Brampton Fire initially said three people were trapped in the vehicle and were all extricated.

Peel paramedics told CityNews three people were taken to a local hospital and a fourth was transported to a trauma centre. There is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and watch for emergency personnel in the area.