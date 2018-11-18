Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

The federal government says a Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana’s main international airport has died.

Global Affairs says it’s providing consular assistance to the person’s family, and is in touch with local authorities to gather more information.

The agency has said 82 Canadians were on board a Fly Jamaica aircraft that skidded off the runway after a hydraulics failure moments after departing from a Georgetown, Guyana airport on Nov. 9.

Fly Jamaica reported that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution after the landing, but no one was seriously injured.

Global Affairs says it cannot provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen, citing privacy concerns.

Fly Jamaica did not immediately respond for a request to comment.

The Canadian Press