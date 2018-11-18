Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Big run lifts Kent State over Alcorn State 79-48
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2018 6:26 pm EST
KENT, Ohio — C.J. Williamson and Antonio Williams scored 17 points apiece and Kent State used a big first-half run to beat Alcorn State 79-48 on Sunday.
Philip Whittington added 12 points with nine rebounds and Jalen Avery scored 10 for the Golden Flashes (3-1), who never trailed and shot 49 per cent to the Braves’ 38 per cent.
Avery hit two 3s in Kent State’s 13-2 run to open the second half and the Golden Flashes cruised. Williams lost his right shoe on one play but hit a 3 anyway for a 61-35 lead with 9:30 to play.
Whittington’s layup sparked a 20-0 Kent State run while the Braves went scoreless for more than seven minutes and the Golden Flashes led 41-24 at halftime.
Jael Scott scored 11 points, Deshaw Andrews 10 and Maurice Howard nine for the Braves (1-3), who turned it over 22 times.
The Associated Press
