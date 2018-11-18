Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Beard scores 36, FIU rallies past Youngstown State 102-93
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2018 2:27 pm EST
NEW YORK — Brian Beard Jr. scored 26 of his career-high 36 points in the second half, Devon Andrews added 18 points and Florida International rallied to beat Youngstown State 102-93 Sunday at the Johnny Bach Classic.
Osasumwen Osaghae scored 14 points, Beard made seven assists, and the Golden Panthers (5-1) shot 54 per cent to the Penguins’ 49 per cent and made 25 of 34 free throws.
Trailing 48-44 at halftime, FIU opened the second half with an 11-6 run capped by Willy Nunez Jr.’s 3-pointer for a 55-52 lead. The Penguins rallied and the lead went back and forth until Beard’s 3-point play amid a 10-2 run put the Golden Panthers ahead 69-66. They upped the lead to 83-78 with 7:58 left to play and never trailed again.
Donel Cathcart III scored a career-high 27 points with four 3-pointers for the Penguins (2-4). Darius Quisenberry added a career-high 21 points with three 3s and Naz Bohannon grabbed 10 rebounds.
