Loading articles...

Beard scores 36, FIU rallies past Youngstown State 102-93

NEW YORK — Brian Beard Jr. scored 26 of his career-high 36 points in the second half, Devon Andrews added 18 points and Florida International rallied to beat Youngstown State 102-93 Sunday at the Johnny Bach Classic.

Osasumwen Osaghae scored 14 points, Beard made seven assists, and the Golden Panthers (5-1) shot 54 per cent to the Penguins’ 49 per cent and made 25 of 34 free throws.

Trailing 48-44 at halftime, FIU opened the second half with an 11-6 run capped by Willy Nunez Jr.’s 3-pointer for a 55-52 lead. The Penguins rallied and the lead went back and forth until Beard’s 3-point play amid a 10-2 run put the Golden Panthers ahead 69-66. They upped the lead to 83-78 with 7:58 left to play and never trailed again.

Donel Cathcart III scored a career-high 27 points with four 3-pointers for the Penguins (2-4). Darius Quisenberry added a career-high 21 points with three 3s and Naz Bohannon grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.