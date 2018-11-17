Loading articles...

Yinger sets career rushing mark as Dayton tops Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tucker Yinger rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown Saturday, becoming the all-time rushing leader as Dayton defeated Jacksonville 34-7 to end the season.

Yinger caps his career with 3,757 yards for Dayton (6-5, 5-3 Pioneer League). He finished the season with three straight 200-yard games. Yinger started the game 27 yards shy of Connor Kacsor’s rushing record, and surpassed that in his first two carries.

Jacksonville (2-8, 1-7) lost quarterback Calvin Turner, Jr. to a broken ankle on the game-opening drive. Turner was the spark in Jacksonville’s option offence with 1,439 yards.

Xaiyhir Jacobs came on in relief for the Dolphins but was 2-for-7 for 18 yards. Walker Wright hit Craige Saxton with a 15-yard scoring pass to get on the board with 1:10 left to play.

Adam Trautman had 45 yards receiving and a touchdown for Dayton, Sean Prophit and Jack Cook each scored rushing touchdowns. Cook completed 10 of 15 passes for 141 yards.

The Associated Press

