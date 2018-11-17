Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Taylor's double-double helps Utah St. beat Utah Valley 65-46
LOGAN, Utah — Quinn Taylor had 10 points and 15 rebounds to help Utah State cruise past Utah Valley 65-46 on Friday night to remain undefeated.
Sam Merrill added 14 points and five assists for Utah State (4-0), which shot just 25 of 69 (36 per cent) and missed 18 3-pointers, but outrebounded Utah Valley 50-37.
TJ Washington scored 14 points and Conner Toolson had 11 to lead Utah Valley (1-3). The duo made 10 of the Wolverines’ 17 field goals.
Utah State built a 32-20 halftime advantage. Wyatt Lowell made a 3 and Washington consecutive layups during an 8-0 surge to pull Utah Valley to 40-33 with 13 minutes left but they didn’t get closer. Merrill scored six of the next seven points on a 3-pointer and three free throws to help the Aggies pull away.
It was the second of four games in the MGM Main Event tournament. The Aggies continue the tournament in Las Vegas on Monday against Saint Mary’s.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}