Taylor runs Memphis past SMU in 28-18 win

DALLAS — Patrick Taylor Jr., ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis beat SMU 28-18 on Friday night.

Brady White’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Joey Magnifico with 9:26 before halftime gave Memphis a 7-3 lead it never surrendered. Taylor’s 9-yard run after intermission extended the lead to 14-5. Ben Hicks threw a 31-yard score to James Proche just before the end of the third and SMU was with two but couldn’t get closer.

White threw a 9-yard score to Joey Magnifico to start the fourth and Taylor added a 2-yard TD run and the lead was 16.

Hicks threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns — both to Proche. Proche finished with 12 catches for 134 yards.

Bowl-eligible Memphis (7-4, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) now holds an 8-3 advantage in its series with the Mustangs (5-6, 4-3) and has won five straight against SMU since 2014.

The Associated Press