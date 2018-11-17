Loading articles...

Suspects sought after shots fired in Annex neighbourhood

Police tape is shown in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in the Annex area of the city.

Police were called to a restaurant in the area of Bathurst and Bloor streets around 4:19 a.m. Saturday amid reports of a fight between a group of men.

Police said there were reports of shots being fired but no victim was initially found.

A man turned up in hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound which police believe is related to the shooting.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

