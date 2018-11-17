Scores and Schedule

Friday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT
Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Vegas 1
—
AHL
Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT
Hershey 6, Cleveland 1
Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4
Springfield 9, Rochester 4
Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO
Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0
Texas 5, Rockford 1
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Stockton 3, Tucson 1
—
NBA
Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT
Brooklyn 115, Washington 104
Indiana 99, Miami 91
Philadelphia 113, Utah 107
Memphis 112, Sacramento 104
Minnesota 112, Portland 96
New Orleans 129, New York 124
Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104
—
Saturday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
—
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
—
AHL
Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
—
The Canadian Press