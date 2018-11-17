Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Friday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

AHL

Belleville 5, Toronto 4, OT

Hershey 6, Cleveland 1

Ontario 4, Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

Springfield 9, Rochester 4

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1, SO

Iowa 6, Milwaukee 0

Texas 5, Rockford 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 1

NBA

Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT

Brooklyn 115, Washington 104

Indiana 99, Miami 91

Philadelphia 113, Utah 107

Memphis 112, Sacramento 104

Minnesota 112, Portland 96

New Orleans 129, New York 124

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104

Saturday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

AHL

Binghamton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

 

The Canadian Press

